Lady Hornets qualify for MHSAA state playoffsBy LAURENCE HILLIARD,
Thu, 02/22/2018 - 9:50am
The Montgomery County girls basketball season came to an end Monday with a 61-23 road loss to East Marion in the opening round of the MHSAA 1A playoffs.
