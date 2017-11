FOREST – It was bound to happen sooner or later and after 14 years in Scott County, it did last week. My hometown Winona Tigers came to visit Scott County in football playoff action against one of my adopted teams, Scott Central Rebels.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers