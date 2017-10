Editor’s note: Former Carroll County Extension Agent Richard Cooper was a longtime columnist with The Conservative as the county agent and later under the header of “Richard’s Rovings.” Recently, his daughter Linda Perkins discovered a box of his columns from the 1950s and 1960s. Seeing the relevance of his words today, The Conservative will

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0