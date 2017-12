During my earlier years, growing up and staying some of the summer with my grandmother, our telephone or communication device was feet. If they needed help from a neighbor, my granddaddy would just walk to his house and tell them. If time was allotted, then a postcard would do the trick.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0