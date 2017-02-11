BREAKING: State high court affirms Flowers' conviction

JACKSON (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court is again affirming the death sentence for a man convicted of killing four people at a furniture store.

Justices on Thursday said they found no racial prejudice in the way jurors were chosen.

Curtis Giovanni Flowers has been tried six times in the fatal shootings that happened in 1996 in Winona.

He was convicted and sentenced to death in the first three trials, but those were overturned. Jurors couldn’t agree on a verdict in the fourth and fifth trials.

At the sixth trial, in 2010, Flowers was convicted and sentenced to death. The state Supreme Court upheld that conviction in 2014.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 told state justices to review whether there was discrimination in how some black people were excluded as potential jurors.

