Winona Secondary School senior, Joseph Woods, has advanced to Finalist in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program. Joseph was among 16,000 Semifinalists who were announced back in September and invited to compete for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $32 million to be offered this spring.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers