The 2017-2018 Montgomery County High School Teacher of the Year is Christy Stroud. Montgomery County School District is proud to have her as the Biology teacher. Dr. Wendy Hubbard, superintendent, and Mr. Lewis Zeigler, MCHS principal presented Stroud with a plaque at a recent board meeting.

