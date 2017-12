The Libraries in Montgomery County will be closed December 25 and 26 for the Christmas Holiday. All libraries will also be closed Monday, January 1 for New Year’s Day. All of us at the Winona Library would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. We look forward to serving you in 2018.

