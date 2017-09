WINONA – The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and the Winona Board of Aldermen met together last Thursday night in an effort to improve economic development in the county. The purpose of the meeting was to determine which steps the two entities should take in a joint effort to strengthen the local economy.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0