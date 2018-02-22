MCSD parent, student meeting set for tonight

Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District’s new superintendent, Dr. Teresa Jackson, will host a meeting for parents of students attending schools of Montgomery County School District on Thursday, February 22 at 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County High School Auditorium.

Jackson said her goal for the meeting is to hear ideas and thoughts from the parents who are valued partners and stakeholders in the education of students.

Jackson said she hopes to get different perspectives as she works with faculty, staff, parents, students, and community members from both districts and the county to develop the plan for the new district. She would like to gain information regarding the current status of education in MCSD and the challenges and opportunities that should be addressed in strategic planning for the creation of a new successful district.

This meeting and others will allow Jackson to listen to as many voices as possible to aid in the development of a shared vision for the future of the Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District and the plan of action that will bring it to life.

For more information, call the district office at 662-283-3731.