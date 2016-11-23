CARROLLTON – A public hearing has been set for Monday, November 28, 2016, at 6 p.m. at the Carrollton Community House to allow Carrollton residents to voice their opinions regarding a proposed zoning plan for the town.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) to the Winona Times and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bitly.com/18DfUcI If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) to The Conservative and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bitly.com/18DfUcI If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bitly.com/1G9zevG If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bitly.com/1N7iebv