VAIDEN – Garbage service in Duck Hill will change effective Monday, Mayor Mel Hawthorne said.

Due to truck issues, the Town of Vaiden is now paying Carroll County to pick up garbage in town. However, pickup will move from Wednesday to Monday, beginning on March 5.

