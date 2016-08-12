Winona Holiday Home Tour tonight

Five of Winona’s historic homes will be open for tours tonight as part of the Holiday Home Tour sponsored by Winona Main Street, WONA, and The Winona Times.

The community is invited to get into the Christmas spirit with five local families, opening their festively-decorated homes for tour. Tours will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., and tickets are $15.

According to Main Street director Sue Stidham, the Bourne home located at 108 1/2 Webster Street, the Dance home at 412 Jones Street in Winona, the Acy home located at 611 Summit Street, and the Watkins home located at 410 Summit Street will all be open for tours.

“Guests will be welcomed into some of Winona’s oldest homes,” Stidham said. “All of them have great histories.”

Tickets are available at The Winona Times, Winona City Hall, Bank of Winona, and Bank of Kilmichael.

For more information, call 662-283-4828.