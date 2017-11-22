Mr. Charles David Joseph, 60, died Friday, November 17, 2017, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital after losing his battle to cancer.

He leaves behind his daughter, Lucy Glasner and her husband Jared from Corpus Christi, Texas; daughter, Libby Joseph from Carrollton; daughter, Lacey Temple and her husband Michael from Oxford; brother, Edward Joseph Jr.; sister, Delia Ann Joseph; brother, Frederick Joseph, and sister, Doris Joseph. He also leaves a special friend, Sharon Stone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Maebell Joseph, his brother, Jerry Joseph, and his nephew, Tony Joseph.

Mr. Joseph was born February 24, 1957, in Greenwood to Edward and Maebell Joseph. He graduated from Greenwood High School in 1975. He was the owner of Joseph’s Electrical Service and was an active member of Winona Animal Advocacy Group (WAAG), In Defense of Animals (IDA), and volunteered hundreds of hours with the Hope Animal Sanctuary. Mr. Joseph helped rescue and home hundreds of abused and unwanted animals. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his three “girls.” Mr. Joseph was a devoted father, son, brother, and friend to many.

Pallbearers were Brad Johnson, Joey Cain, Shed Hill Hunger IV, Daniel Hill, Tommy Griffin, William Smith, and Seth Kent.

Visitation was Sunday, November 19, 2017, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Wilson and Knight Funeral Home. Services were held Monday, November 20, 2017, at 11 .m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Father Joachim Studwell, O.F.M. officiated the services.

