When you run your kitchen like a boss, you know where everything is, and about how much you have.

But when three adults share a kitchen, watch out.

I was busy the other day, all by myself, cooking away. I added the spoon of sugar to my recipe, and a few more ingredients.

I paused to give my mixture a taste test.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0