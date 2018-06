Pastor Jonas Horn, 49, has been preaching for 29 years. He currently serves as the Chaplain at Carroll Montgomery County Regional Correctional Facility. Although he is certain preaching is his life’s calling, he had never imagined himself as a preacher growing up and didn’t even come from a particularly religious family.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0