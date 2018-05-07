Contraband seized at CMRCF

Local and state law enforcement officers seized several items of contraband at the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility on June 28.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers