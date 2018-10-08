Deputies investigating town hall burglary
Fri, 08/10/2018 - 9:08am
VAIDEN – The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department is offering a reward for information leading up to an arrest in the case of burglary and vandalism at Vaiden city hall.
