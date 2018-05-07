Fourth of July Service

By KEN STRACHAN,
Thu, 07/05/2018 - 12:44pm

Carroll Academy students handing out flags at the Community Tabernacle Fourth of July Service this past Sunday. Pictured are (from left) Sarah Austin Welch, Foley Daves, and Ashton Martin. Below: Members of Carroll Academy’s Student Council Association, sponsored as the Douglas Carroll Junior American Citizens by Third Arrow Chapter, Mississippi Society Daughters of the American Revolution passed out small American flags and American flag lapel pins to those in attendance at the Community Tabernacle Service Sunday.

