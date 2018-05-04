testing Lady Jags get 13 hits against Cleveland | The Winona Times

Lady Jags get 13 hits against Cleveland

By LAURENCE HILLIARD,
Thu, 04/05/2018 - 10:00am

The J.Z. George softball team had its best offensive output of the season against Cleveland Central, but fell just short, 23-15.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0

Breaking News

Winona man charged with arson

WINONA – A man is facing charges for purposefully setting fire to a duplex apartment.

BREAKING: Lady Rebs postseason run ends
BREAKING: State high court affirms Flowers' conviction

Obituaries

Willie Kendle Pittman

Funeral services for Willie Kendle Pittman of Winona were held on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in... READ MORE

Reuben Hale
Billy A. Pinkston
Nathan Small, Jr.
George Moore
Hubert E. Williams, Sr.

Copyright 2017 • Montgomery Publishing
401 Summit St. • Winona, MS 38967 • (662) 283-1131

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.