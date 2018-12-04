CCDA names Teachers of the Year

The Carroll County Development Association honored Carroll County’s educators Monday night with a dinner at The County Barn in Carrollton. The 2018 Teachers of the Year and Special Recognition Award winners were honored at the event. (From left) J.Z. George High School Teacher of the Year Lisa McNamara, Marshall Elementary Special Recognition for Motivating Students award winner Martha Lay, J. Z. George Junior High School Teacher of the Year Benita Fluker, Marshall Elementary School Teacher of the Year Maxine McBride, Marshall Elementary School Special Recognition for Motivating Students award winner Tiffany Amos, Carroll Academy Special Recognition for Motivating Students award winner Stacy Alderman, and Carroll Academy Teacher of the Year Nikki Whitworth.