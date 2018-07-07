Winona teen charged in shooting death of 16 year old

A 16-year old boy was shot and killed Thursday night, and another teen has been charged with his murder.

According to Captain Dan Herod, chief investigator for the Winona Police Department, Ty-Quarrius Hardimon, 16, of Winona was shot and killed Thursday night on Silver Street near the intersection of Highway 51.

Markevion Merritt, 16, of Winona was arrested and charged with murder Saturday afternoon. Merritt is being charged as an adult.

According to Herod, law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at 10:36 p.m. Thursday, July 5 on Silver Street near Highway 51. The teenager was found shot in the street.

Hardimon was declared dead at the scene by Montgomery County Coroner Allan Pratt, and he was transported to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Pearl for an autopsy. Pratt said preliminary autopsy results show that Hardimon died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and the crime lab ruled his death as a homicide.

Police identified Merritt as a suspect in the shooting early in the investigation. On Saturday around 1 p.m., Merritt turned himself into the police at the Winona Police Department.

“I’m not going to release any information at this time,” Herod said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Winona City Court. Currently, Merritt is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, with Herod and Chief of Police Tommy Bibbs leading the case.

Story developing. More information will be added when made available.