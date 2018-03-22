Golden among those indicted last week

WINONA – A Montgomery County Grand Jury handed down an indictment for accused armed robber and kidnapper Christopher Golden of Winona. Golden is facing five felony charges as well as a sentence enhancement for being a habitual offender.

The grand jury handed down an indictment that included one count of kidnapping, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a convicted felon, and two counts of armed robbery.

According to Captain Dan Herod, chief investigator for the Winona Police Department, at the time of Golden’s arrest, Golden was charged in connection for an armed robbery at the Robin Hood Food Mart on South Church Street in Winona on September 9, 2016. He is also facing charges for his alleged involvement for an armed robbery and kidnapping at the Magnolia Lodge, located on Frontage Road in Winona, on September 10, 2016.

Other indictments handed down were:

• Kristy W. Sanders was indicted for felony driving under the influence. According to the indictment, she was had two previous driving under the influence convictions, one in February 2013 and one in June 2016.

• Devonte Stewart and Andrew Redmond were indicted in connection to an armed robbery at Winona Dry Cleaners on December 15.

Stewart was indicted on one county armed robbery and one count aggravated assault for allegedly shooting at a witness as he fled the scene.

Redmond was indicted on one count of armed robbery.

• Adrian Sanders was indicted on one count of armed robbery.

• Kwontavius Ford AKA Lil Metro was indicted on one count cyberstalking in connection with a November 26, 2017, incident. According to the indictment, the charge was the result of a music video posed on YouTube using threatening language to inflict bodily harm on a person.

• James Brandon was indicted on one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of felony fleeing in connection with a January 17, 2018, incident.

• Jimmie Austin was indicted on two counts of burglary of a dwelling in connection with break-ins at the same Church Street resident on October 11 and October 12, 2017.

• Jerral Easterwood was indicted on one count of statutory rape for a female older the 14 and younger than 16.

• Charles Washington, Jr., was indicted on one count of burglary of a building in connection with the August 17 burglary of The Crow’s Nest in Winona. He also faces a sentencing enhancement as a habitual offender. Washington has four previous felony convictions.

• Jeremy Collins was indicted on one count of burglary of a building in connection with a June 28, 2017, burglary of the Winona Country Club.

• Decorian Carr and Tredarius Burt were indicted on two counts of burglary of a dwelling in connection with two break-ins on November 30 on South Central Avenue and Sterling Street in Winona.

• Jaqua Blueitt was indicted for one count of robbery in connection with a February 3 incident.

• Jimmy Boykin was indicted for one count of possession of methamphetamine more than two grams and less than 10 grams.

• Kenneth Douglas was indicted for one count possession of methamphetamine and one count possession of a deadly weapon by a convicted felon.

• Billy Mays was indicted for one count possession of methamphetamine.

• Allen James Chapman and Kristi Miller were indicted on one count possession of methamphetamine and one count possession of marijuana.

• Charles Peter and Candace Skeen were indicted on one count of possession of methamphetamine.

• Arthur R. Palmer was indicted on felony driving under the influence. According to the indictment, he had two previous driving under the influence convictions, one in 2014 and one in 2016.