CCDA annual meeting set for July 23 at CBC

The Carroll County Development Association will meet on Monday, July 23, at 7 p.m. in the Carrollton Baptist Church East Fellowship Hall for their annual report and election of board members. Dues may be paid in advance or at the meeting. Dues are $25 per person or business. New members are welcome to join at the meeting.

The evening’s speaker will be Dr. Albert Nylander, professor of Sociology and the director of the McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement at the University of Mississippi. The Institute’s mission is to advance transformative service throughout the University and to fight poverty through education in Mississippi. Dr. Nylander has more than 20 years of service as an administrative leader in Higher Education. At the University of Mississippi, he directs the community engagement efforts at the McLean Institute.

Dr. Nylander’s research interests involve examining social networks and power structures of institutions, particularly education, and the importance of these social structures in changing life opportunities for those seeking to improve their social and economic standings. As an academic entrepreneur, Dr. Nylander has written and participated in more than 30 proposals, receiving more than $5,000,000 in external funding. He is known for developing and leading practical and multi-disciplinary programs in leadership and community development in the social sciences.

The meal for the annual meeting will be catered by the County Barn Restaurant. The cost of non-member meals is $15. Reservations for the meal MUST be made by July 17. Reservations may be made by calling Pam Lee at 662-237-6910.

For more information about the Carroll County Development Association, visit our website at www.CarrollCountyMS.org.