Cotesworth car show set for Saturday

Cotesworth Culture and Heritage Museum is hosting a car enthusiast’s dream this Saturday -- Cruising Cotesworth.

Around 50 collectable cars from around Mississippi will be on display Saturday, April 28 beginning at 9 a.m. on the lawn of the historic home, located 1.25 miles from Main Street in North Carrollton.

According to Cotesworth Culture and Heritage Museum director Jay Williams, the Corvette Club, Mississippi Classic Cruisers, Antique Vehicle Club of Mississippi, and British Enthusiasts will be bringing cars to display at the event.

“There will be at least 50 cars,” Williams said. “Depending on the weather.”

Guests will also get to speak with the cars’ owners about the automobiles on display.

Williams owns many collectable cars himself and will bring at least nine of his own cars to be shown.

Guest of the event can enjoy food from an on-site vendor, a live auction, and personal tours of the historic Cotesworth house, the ancestral home of Senator J.Z. George.

Margaret Adams, another director at Cotesworth, said the silent auction will have something for both men and women – from tool sets and drink coolers to purses and candles.

“We will also be giving tours of the home,” Adams said.

Crusing Cotesworth is a Modern Woodman of America event. Modern Woodman and local agent Matt Bennett will match funds raised at the event. All funds raised will go toward the upkeep and benefit of Cotesworth Culture and Heritage Museum.

Admission is free.

Cotesworth Culture and Heritage Center is located at 6151 Mississippi Highway 17 North.