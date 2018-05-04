Details of jail agreement discussedBy AMANDA SEXTON FERGUSON,
Thu, 04/05/2018 - 10:45am
VAIDEN – The Carroll County Board of Supervisors have initially agreed on the points in an agreement with Montgomery County regarding usage of the jail.
VAIDEN – The Carroll County Board of Supervisors have initially agreed on the points in an agreement with Montgomery County regarding usage of the jail.
WINONA – A man is facing charges for purposefully setting fire to a duplex apartment.
Funeral services for Willie Kendle Pittman of Winona were held on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in... READ MORE
The Winona Christian Stars only got in one game last week but made it count.