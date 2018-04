NORTH CARROLLTON -- J.Z. George was able to squeeze its way into the MHSAA 3A playoffs, but the stay didn't last long. The Jaguars were swept in a doubleheader by Water Valley, 12-0 and 13-3.

Water Valley scored six runs each in the first and second innings of the first game. J.Z. George coach Wylie Rhodes said nerves were a factor.