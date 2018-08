Eighteen years ago, Mary Frances Hurt-Wright began a festival in the tiny community of Avalon to celebrate the memory of her grandfather and blues legend, Mississippi John Hurt. That festival has now become an international draw, with people from Australia and even Japan coming to Avalon to attend in the John Hurt festival.

